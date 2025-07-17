IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 27,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $158.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.32. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.65 and a 12-month high of $252.88.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $263.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.45.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

