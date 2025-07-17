IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 677 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of IQV stock opened at $158.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.65 and a twelve month high of $252.88. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IQV. HSBC lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $263.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded IQVIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on IQVIA from $195.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IQV

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.