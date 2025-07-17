iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 235.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $64.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.09 and a 1-year high of $65.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.97.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

