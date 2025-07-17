Itron’s (ITRI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Guggenheim currently has a $155.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $133.00.

ITRI has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Itron from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Itron from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Get Itron alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ITRI

Itron Stock Up 0.4%

ITRI opened at $136.13 on Monday. Itron has a 12 month low of $90.11 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.93.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. Itron had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $607.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Itron will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total value of $107,823.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 89,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,272,391.80. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $441,589.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 21,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,301.45. This trade represents a 14.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,905 shares of company stock worth $2,439,202. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Itron

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 4,580.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Itron during the first quarter valued at $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Itron by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Itron by 155.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.