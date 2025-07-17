Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.94% from the stock’s previous close.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $183.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.71.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.4%

JAZZ stock opened at $116.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $95.49 and a 52 week high of $148.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by ($2.97). The company had revenue of $897.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.16 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $116,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 439,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,113,369.45. The trade was a 0.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Seamus Mulligan purchased 100,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.26 per share, for a total transaction of $9,826,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,826,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,500 shares of company stock worth $277,930 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,681,000 after acquiring an additional 507,234 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,362,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,668,000. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 952,172 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,212,000 after buying an additional 357,784 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,035,070 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,619,000 after buying an additional 320,724 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

