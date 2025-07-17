Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,594 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 677.8% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 85.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $183.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (down from $176.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.71.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.4%

JAZZ opened at $116.08 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of $95.49 and a 52 week high of $148.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.65 by ($2.97). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $897.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Seamus Mulligan acquired 100,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.26 per share, for a total transaction of $9,826,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,826,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $116,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 439,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,113,369.45. The trade was a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $277,930. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.