Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Director Sells $6,190,012.38 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 500,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $6,190,012.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 57,328,059 shares in the company, valued at $709,721,370.42. This represents a 0.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul Cahill Sciarra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 23rd, Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 333,334 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $2,800,005.60.

On Monday, April 21st, Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 166,667 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $955,001.91.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

JOBY opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.74. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $17.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. Joby Aviation had a negative net margin of 447,083.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOBY. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 773.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JOBY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Further Reading

