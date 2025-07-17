JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 3.7% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $58,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. KKM Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SLT Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $285.79 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.90 and a 12-month high of $296.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,884,750. This trade represents a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KGI Securities assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup set a $275.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

