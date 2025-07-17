KeyCorp Boosts Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target to $250.00

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LECO. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $242.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.40.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 0.3%

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $218.82 on Tuesday. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $161.11 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $365.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.39 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 980.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 279.6% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

