KeyCorp Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock Price

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Certara from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Certara from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

Shares of CERT opened at $10.41 on Monday. Certara has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -520.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.44 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. Certara’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Certara during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 218.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

