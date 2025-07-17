KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.88.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KREF. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.75 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 7th.

NYSE:KREF opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $616.73 million, a PE ratio of 56.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 413.32, a current ratio of 413.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $31.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.77 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.00%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 625.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 9,954.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2,508.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

