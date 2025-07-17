Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.06.

KNX opened at $45.06 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

