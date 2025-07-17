Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 724.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2,935.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

NYSE PHG opened at $24.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.94. Koninklijke Philips N.V. has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $31.57.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips N.V. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

