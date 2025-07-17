Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Holdings Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 26,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total transaction of $2,002,650.78. Following the transaction, the director owned 318,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,481,879.50. The trade was a 7.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $74.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.17 and its 200-day moving average is $89.68. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.12 and a 52-week high of $122.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.74.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Lantheus had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business had revenue of $372.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNTH shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $122.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.20.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

