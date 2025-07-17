Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock Position Raised by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Lantheus by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LNTH. Wall Street Zen raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lantheus from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Lantheus from $122.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.20.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $74.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.68. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.12 and a fifty-two week high of $122.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $372.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.37 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 16.55%. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 26,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total transaction of $2,002,650.78. Following the transaction, the director owned 318,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,481,879.50. This represents a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

