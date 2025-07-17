Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stake Reduced by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Liberty Energy by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,178,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,992,000 after acquiring an additional 505,634 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Liberty Energy by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,828,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,352 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Liberty Energy by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,147,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,718,000 after acquiring an additional 480,957 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Liberty Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,067,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,120,000 after acquiring an additional 151,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Liberty Energy by 6.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,054,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,566,000 after acquiring an additional 118,878 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LBRT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of LBRT opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.66. Liberty Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average is $14.85.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $977.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.64 million. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 6.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.19%.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.