Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Holdings Lowered by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LECO. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $242.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.40.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $218.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.44. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.11 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.06). Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $365.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

