LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.60.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $37.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average of $39.56. LKQ has a twelve month low of $35.56 and a twelve month high of $46.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.95.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. LKQ had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

In other news, CEO Justin L. Jude bought 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.99 per share, with a total value of $100,168.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 280,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,385,941.23. This trade represents a 0.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $190,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 316,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,019,452.70. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in LKQ by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in LKQ by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in LKQ by 10.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

