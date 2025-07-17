LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and four have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

LVMUY has been the subject of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas lowered LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Shares of LVMUY opened at $111.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 1 year low of $101.80 and a 1 year high of $183.65.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

