Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 149.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,530 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the first quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Maplebear by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Maplebear by 277.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Maplebear by 914.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Maplebear in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Maplebear news, Director Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $200,476.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,336.05. This represents a 16.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 14,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $681,191.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,032,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,251,759.30. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,387 shares of company stock worth $1,310,570 in the last 90 days. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CART has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Maplebear from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Maplebear from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Maplebear from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Maplebear from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Maplebear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Maplebear

Maplebear Stock Down 1.8%

NASDAQ CART opened at $47.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. Maplebear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.21.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.86 million. Maplebear had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maplebear

(Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.