Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,410 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAT. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 995.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 52.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MAT. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $22.00 target price on shares of Mattel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Mattel Stock Up 0.6%

MAT stock opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $22.07.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.49 million. Mattel had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

