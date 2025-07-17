Mattern Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mattern Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,694 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $171.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $172.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.76 and a 200-day moving average of $129.39.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.22.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total transaction of $7,999,936.32. Following the sale, the director owned 1,729,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,565,212.88. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total value of $12,327,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,648,225 shares in the company, valued at $12,269,182,261. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,767,150 shares of company stock worth $701,030,045. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

