Metaverse Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 15th

NVIDIA, Accenture, and Globant are the three Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of companies that build, enable or monetize immersive digital environments where users interact via avatars in virtual or augmented reality. These firms may develop VR/AR hardware and software, blockchain-powered virtual real estate and digital assets, or social platforms hosting 3D worlds. Investors buy metaverse stocks to gain exposure to the anticipated growth of interconnected virtual economies and experiences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded up $6.59 on Tuesday, hitting $170.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,622,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,107,512. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $172.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,758,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,934. Accenture has a 1-year low of $273.19 and a 1-year high of $398.35. The firm has a market cap of $173.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $308.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.59. 298,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,497. Globant has a one year low of $82.97 and a one year high of $238.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.97 and its 200 day moving average is $140.43.

