MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Should You Sell?

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.29 and last traded at $5.29. 502,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 193,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 1.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 million, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of -4.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.19.

About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

