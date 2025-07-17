Mizuho Issues Positive Forecast for First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Price

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $275.00 to $278.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FSLR. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Glj Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.37 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $236.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.87.

Get First Solar alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on First Solar

First Solar Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $166.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52. First Solar has a 52-week low of $116.56 and a 52-week high of $262.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.92.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $844.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Solar news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,868 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $278,481.44. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,181.84. The trade was a 23.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 2,951 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $466,877.71. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,689.49. This represents a 20.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,976 shares of company stock worth $2,515,172. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $317,399,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $114,730,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in First Solar by 16,857.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 759,033 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $95,965,000 after acquiring an additional 754,557 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 17,404.5% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 722,760 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $127,379,000 after acquiring an additional 718,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,427,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $306,909,000 after acquiring an additional 592,444 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.