Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DXCM. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $84.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.50. DexCom has a 52 week low of $57.52 and a 52 week high of $117.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.09.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DexCom will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $228,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 56,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,903.73. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $124,697.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 108,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,199,664.30. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,190 shares of company stock worth $2,281,732 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 257.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in DexCom by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 111,063 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,184 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

