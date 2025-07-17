Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) Stock

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $198.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Raymond James Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Raymond James Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.40.

NYSE RJF opened at $156.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.99 and its 200 day moving average is $149.84. Raymond James Financial has a twelve month low of $104.24 and a twelve month high of $174.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Raymond James Financial will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Raymond James Financial news, insider James E. Bunn sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $498,188.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 78,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,677,203.23. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 6,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $963,227.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 74,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,935,053.46. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Raymond James Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,244,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,089,942,000 after purchasing an additional 347,916 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,522,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,066,000 after acquiring an additional 137,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Raymond James Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,392,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,378,000 after acquiring an additional 40,576 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,136,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,590,000 after acquiring an additional 29,086 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Raymond James Financial by 19.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,901,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,038,000 after purchasing an additional 466,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

