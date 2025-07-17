M&T Bank Corp Cuts Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,128 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $306,776,000 after buying an additional 52,042 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,241,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $222,721,000 after purchasing an additional 253,385 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 624,143 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $111,984,000 after purchasing an additional 27,903 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 596,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,985,000 after purchasing an additional 42,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 590,389 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $105,928,000 after purchasing an additional 219,942 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total value of $210,053.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,628.32. This trade represents a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS opened at $170.51 on Thursday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.99 and a twelve month high of $243.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.48. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.49%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W downgraded Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price target (down previously from $274.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America downgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.85.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

