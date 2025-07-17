M&T Bank Corp Grows Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 279.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,992 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,991 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Slate Path Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 16,208,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,751,789 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $458,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,332 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,298,868 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,209,000 after acquiring an additional 242,386 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,212.0% in the 4th quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 1,018,950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 941,284 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 100,553 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP James D. Graham sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $822,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 492,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,905.65. This represents a 19.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $9.14 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.91.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday. Finally, Glj Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.91 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on CLF

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.