M&T Bank Corp Has $416,000 Stake in Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 585.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 1,375.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.
Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 1.1%
FLUT stock opened at $296.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.04. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a fifty-two week low of $175.59 and a fifty-two week high of $299.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $52.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 102.60.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on FLUT. Barclays cut their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $315.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $340.00 target price on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Flutter Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.81.
Insider Buying and Selling at Flutter Entertainment
In related news, Director Carolan Lennon sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total transaction of $105,655.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,950.99. This represents a 35.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James Philip Bishop sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $729,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,958.40. This represents a 38.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,770 shares of company stock worth $1,894,934 in the last quarter.
About Flutter Entertainment
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
