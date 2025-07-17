M&T Bank Corp Has $416,000 Stake in Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 585.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 1,375.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 1.1%

FLUT stock opened at $296.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.04. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a fifty-two week low of $175.59 and a fifty-two week high of $299.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $52.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 102.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Flutter Entertainment ( NYSE:FLUT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.30). Flutter Entertainment had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FLUT. Barclays cut their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $315.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $340.00 target price on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Flutter Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flutter Entertainment

In related news, Director Carolan Lennon sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total transaction of $105,655.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,950.99. This represents a 35.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James Philip Bishop sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $729,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,958.40. This represents a 38.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,770 shares of company stock worth $1,894,934 in the last quarter.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

See Also

