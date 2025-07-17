M&T Bank Corp Has $436,000 Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIO. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 342.9% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2,928.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $355.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $409.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.25.

BIO opened at $247.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.88. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.43 and a 1-year high of $387.99.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.01 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 85.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

