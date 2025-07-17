M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,339 Shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,117,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,985,000 after buying an additional 148,432 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,188,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,433 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,704,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,880,000 after purchasing an additional 995,043 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,698,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,751,000 after acquiring an additional 111,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,618,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,587,000 after acquiring an additional 417,595 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS stock opened at $68.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $92.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $963.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.56 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.29.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

