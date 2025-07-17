Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Stock Position Decreased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MUSA. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Murphy USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Murphy USA from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.29.

Murphy USA Trading Down 1.8%

Murphy USA stock opened at $418.33 on Thursday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.44 and a 52 week high of $561.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $425.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.05.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($1.24). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 8.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David C. Haley purchased 1,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $435.58 per share, with a total value of $435,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,580. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

