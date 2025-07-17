Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 11.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.2% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.07.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $161.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.21 and its 200 day moving average is $139.62. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.29 and a twelve month high of $168.44.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 68.84%. The company had revenue of $54.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.83%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

