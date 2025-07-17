Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MEDP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Medpace by 2,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in Medpace by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 37.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Medpace from $340.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medpace from $333.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $370.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.82.

In other news, Director Fred B. Davenport, Jr. sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.82, for a total value of $516,715.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,856.36. This represents a 36.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP opened at $314.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.31. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.05 and a 52-week high of $459.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.61. Medpace had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $558.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

