Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.88 Million Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Realta Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Garmin by 7.4% in the first quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 5,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 13.8% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 1.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 12.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GRMN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Garmin from $159.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Garmin from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Garmin from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.00.

Garmin Price Performance

NYSE GRMN opened at $220.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.35. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $160.71 and a fifty-two week high of $246.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). Garmin had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $399,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,266,390. This represents a 6.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,605,471.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 141,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,785,484.50. This trade represents a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

