Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.03 Million Holdings in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,199,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 343.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,913,000 after acquiring an additional 937,040 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,715,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,235,000 after acquiring an additional 547,692 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 4,147,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,380,000 after acquiring an additional 451,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,094,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $141.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 1 year low of $92.23 and a 1 year high of $145.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 63,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $8,624,721.30. Following the sale, the director owned 67,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,197,568.45. The trade was a 48.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Miriam Anne Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,130. This represents a 16.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,819 shares of company stock valued at $9,143,874. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.56.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile



TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Stories

