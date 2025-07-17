Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.60 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 356.0% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 877.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stephens raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.95.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $79.37 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $66.51 and a one year high of $91.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.