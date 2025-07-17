Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 193.8% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 123.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 105.5% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 824.0% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on JEF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer cut Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:JEF opened at $54.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $82.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.38%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

