Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Churchill Downs worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,808,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,183,000 after acquiring an additional 107,737 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,592,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,687,000 after acquiring an additional 214,694 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,794,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,619,000 after acquiring an additional 366,283 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,499,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,223,000 after acquiring an additional 77,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,344,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,557,000 after buying an additional 59,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $105.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.81. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.95. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $150.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The company had revenue of $642.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas C. Grissom acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.77 per share, with a total value of $927,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,877.13. This represents a 34.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Alex Rankin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $185,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 99,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,173,461.80. This represents a 2.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CHDN. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Churchill Downs from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Churchill Downs from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Churchill Downs from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.18.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

