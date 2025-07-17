Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GMED. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $986,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Globus Medical by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,151 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Globus Medical by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,261 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Globus Medical by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,982 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Globus Medical by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,258,000 after acquiring an additional 136,955 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:GMED opened at $56.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.39. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.48 and a twelve month high of $94.93.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $598.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.74 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical device company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

About Globus Medical



Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

