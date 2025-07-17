Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 11,114 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,575 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 11,114 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 560 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 34.2% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,475 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.7% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 60,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,664,424. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $992,194.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 70,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,591,519.62. This trade represents a 8.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,729 shares of company stock worth $4,788,684 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $149.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.21 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.78 and its 200-day moving average is $142.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $168.00 price objective on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised Electronic Arts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EA

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.