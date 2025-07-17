Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,221 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Ingredion worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,285,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,222,000 after purchasing an additional 84,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,703,000 after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ingredion by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 870,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,721,000 after purchasing an additional 46,819 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ingredion by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,347,000 after purchasing an additional 45,631 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ingredion by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 717,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,703,000 after purchasing an additional 132,151 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $135.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.75. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $117.33 and a fifty-two week high of $155.44.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. Ingredion had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.76%.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $325,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 31,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,696.72. The trade was a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on INGR shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.40.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

