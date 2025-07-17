Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,877 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,513 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $527,719,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,633,987 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $433,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,515 shares during the period. AE Industrial Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $113,088,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,742,442 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $210,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,570 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,303,355 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $254,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,420 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.7%

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $74.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.71. The company has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.52 and a fifty-two week high of $90.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

