Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,893 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth $1,855,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $842,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 64.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,225,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,080,000 after purchasing an additional 642,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 35.3% during the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 16,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $63.31 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $72.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.84.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $445.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director June Mcallister Fowler sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $98,244.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,786. This represents a 33.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

