Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,725 Shares of OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OGE. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,800,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $11,862,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 395,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,294,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at OGE Energy

In other news, insider William H. Sultemeier sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $302,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 72,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,835.92. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donnie O. Jones sold 11,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $500,125.06. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 43,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,643.92. The trade was a 20.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on OGE. Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

OGE Energy Stock Up 0.8%

OGE Energy stock opened at $44.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.59. OGE Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $36.66 and a twelve month high of $46.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average of $43.88.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.59 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.4213 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

