Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,165 Shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,176,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,940,000 after buying an additional 400,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,918,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,453,000 after buying an additional 100,264 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at $105,581,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,349,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,044,000 after buying an additional 490,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,885,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,219,000 after buying an additional 49,160 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Stock Up 1.0%

ORI stock opened at $36.71 on Thursday. Old Republic International Corporation has a twelve month low of $31.78 and a twelve month high of $39.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.13.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 47.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Republic International

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 10,601 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $396,265.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 35,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,521.90. This trade represents a 22.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORI. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 target price on Old Republic International in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial set a $42.00 target price on Old Republic International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ORI

About Old Republic International

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.