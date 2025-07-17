Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 333 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 38,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 278,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,205,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.15.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $73.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of -389.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.96.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -863.16%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

