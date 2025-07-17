Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 362 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth about $59,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 63.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 50.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 0.6%

LAD opened at $331.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $328.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.46. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $247.01 and a twelve month high of $405.68.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $7.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.77 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 6.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $417.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.50.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.94, for a total transaction of $99,731.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,974.08. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

