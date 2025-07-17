Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 366 Shares of Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Acuity worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Acuity by 22.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Acuity by 11.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Acuity by 155.8% in the first quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 79,715 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Acuity by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Acuity by 44.2% in the first quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.30, for a total value of $1,230,487.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,115.40. This represents a 38.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.04, for a total value of $1,806,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,628,243.84. This represents a 24.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on AYI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Acuity from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Acuity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Acuity from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Acuity from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.60.

Acuity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $286.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $278.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62. Acuity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.81 and a 52 week high of $345.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The electronics maker reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Acuity had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 9.63%. Acuity’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acuity, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Acuity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.36%.

About Acuity

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

